Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 9,654 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,654 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF worth $9,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Spence Asset Management boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000.

Shares of ACWX opened at $33.75 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a 12 month low of $32.96 and a 12 month high of $50.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.16.

