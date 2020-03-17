Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 9,654 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,654 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF worth $9,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Spence Asset Management boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000.

Shares of ACWX opened at $33.75 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a 12 month low of $32.96 and a 12 month high of $50.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.16.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

128 Shares in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN Bought by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.
128 Shares in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN Bought by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.
975 Shares in IAA Bought by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.
975 Shares in IAA Bought by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.
Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Buys New Shares in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co
Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Buys New Shares in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co
Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in TransUnion
Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in TransUnion
Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Takes Position in JetBlue Airways Co.
Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Takes Position in JetBlue Airways Co.
Raymond James & Associates Reduces Stock Position in Twilio Inc
Raymond James & Associates Reduces Stock Position in Twilio Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report