Franklin Resources Inc. Has $9.08 Million Stock Position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,733 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.10% of Kirkland Lake Gold worth $9,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 414.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 1,120.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

KL opened at $26.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.41. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $51.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.33.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 40.59%. The firm had revenue of $412.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from to in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.61.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

