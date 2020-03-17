Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,127 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 7,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of YUMC opened at $41.36 on Tuesday. Yum China Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $50.74. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Yum China had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

YUMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.70 target price on shares of Yum China in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.95.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

