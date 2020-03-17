Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 2,602 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,602 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 3.28% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $3,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GSSC. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 150,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,097,000 after purchasing an additional 51,471 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 159,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 12,026 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $29.90 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $29.13 and a 12-month high of $48.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.14.

