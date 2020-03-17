Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,129 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $3,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 708.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 3,359.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 108.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. 4.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

PHG stock opened at $31.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Koninklijke Philips NV has a fifty-two week low of $30.50 and a fifty-two week high of $50.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.24. The stock has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips NV will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be issued a $0.9356 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.28%.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.