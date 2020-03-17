Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $3.36 Million Holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,821 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $3,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,232,000 after acquiring an additional 15,561 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 121,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,751,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 120,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,653,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 91,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,609,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 90,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after buying an additional 6,515 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIGI opened at $53.25 on Tuesday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $53.00 and a 12-month high of $74.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.89 and its 200 day moving average is $69.21.

