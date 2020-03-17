Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 203,511 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,996 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of People’s United Financial worth $3,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PBCT. State Street Corp grew its position in People’s United Financial by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,426,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $835,301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036,986 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 2,383.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,003,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,965,000 after acquiring an additional 963,447 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 190.7% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 1,343,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,706,000 after acquiring an additional 881,221 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 339.7% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 914,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,454,000 after acquiring an additional 706,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,772,000. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PBCT. BidaskClub raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.60.

In related news, CFO R David Rosato acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.54 per share, with a total value of $45,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $45,080. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PBCT stock opened at $11.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.24. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $17.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $506.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.75 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 8.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

