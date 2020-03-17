Citigroup Inc. Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,917 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,817,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,632,000 after purchasing an additional 301,639 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,482,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,684,000 after purchasing an additional 54,600 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,327,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,098,000 after purchasing an additional 277,183 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,227,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,439,000 after purchasing an additional 24,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,069,000. 62.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IVR opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.79. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $18.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $130.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.70 million. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 41.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

In other Invesco Mortgage Capital news, insider Brian Norris bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.92 per share, with a total value of $63,680.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,075.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David B. Lyle bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.82 per share, for a total transaction of $84,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,190. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

