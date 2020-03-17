Citigroup Inc. Has $1.25 Million Stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 37.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,784 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.09% of MicroStrategy worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 335,547 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,850,000 after acquiring an additional 35,553 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the third quarter valued at $3,515,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 426,141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,786,000 after buying an additional 14,883 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 54,204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after buying an additional 12,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at $1,387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSTR opened at $106.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $99.79 and a 1 year high of $165.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.73.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.31. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $133.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded MicroStrategy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded MicroStrategy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 1st.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics and mobility software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with assessment, advisory, architecture, and deployment services to guide their customers in defining, developing, and delivering business analytics solutions for their enterprises across various industries; and MicroStrategy Education, which consists of classroom-based courses, instructor-led courses, recorded courses, self-paced e-learning modules, customer on-site training, and enterprise E-Courseware options for large organizations in various languages.

