Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 45.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 51,440 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.14% of Radius Health worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RDUS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the first quarter worth $371,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the first quarter worth $1,320,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Radius Health by 8.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 8,933 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Radius Health by 10.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 318,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,202,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Radius Health by 1.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period.

Get Radius Health alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Radius Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.14.

RDUS stock opened at $10.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $728.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.80 and its 200 day moving average is $22.87. Radius Health Inc has a one year low of $10.32 and a one year high of $29.97.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $55.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.21 million. Radius Health had a negative net margin of 76.73% and a negative return on equity of 929.94%. Research analysts predict that Radius Health Inc will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

Radius Health Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.