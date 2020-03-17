State Street Corp Sells 105,373 Shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

State Street Corp trimmed its position in shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,600,229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 105,373 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.80% of Accuray worth $4,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARAY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Accuray by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,447,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,719,000 after buying an additional 593,349 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Accuray during the 4th quarter valued at $1,252,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accuray by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 1,318,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after buying an additional 248,900 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Accuray by 143.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 165,931 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 97,800 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Accuray by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 822,974 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 83,054 shares during the period. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Shigeyuki Hamamatsu sold 10,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $28,520.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,238.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Accuray from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet raised Accuray from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Accuray from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of Accuray stock opened at $1.44 on Tuesday. Accuray Incorporated has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $4.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.16 and its 200 day moving average is $2.94. The stock has a market cap of $145.66 million, a P/E ratio of -71.96 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 23.59% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $98.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Analysts predict that Accuray Incorporated will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

