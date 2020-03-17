Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 1,230 Shares of Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.07% of Amedisys worth $3,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,009,576 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $132,265,000 after acquiring an additional 39,594 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 9.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 601,676 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $78,825,000 after acquiring an additional 53,618 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 13.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,703,000 after acquiring an additional 43,844 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 262,507 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $43,818,000 after acquiring an additional 9,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 123,473 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $20,625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Amedisys alerts:

In other news, Director Bruce D. Perkins bought 2,000 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $153.16 per share, with a total value of $306,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,887,966.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Paul North sold 9,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.98, for a total transaction of $1,825,933.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,129 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,923 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.86.

AMED stock opened at $137.21 on Tuesday. Amedisys Inc has a 52 week low of $106.65 and a 52 week high of $202.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.39.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The health services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 24.95%. The business had revenue of $500.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Amedisys’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amedisys Inc will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.