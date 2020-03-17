Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 1,670 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,086 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $4,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Carter’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $380,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,492,000 after acquiring an additional 7,325 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 393.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 196,804 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,519,000 after acquiring an additional 156,900 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Carter’s during the fourth quarter worth $5,423,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,442 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Carter’s from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Carter’s from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.38.

Shares of NYSE:CRI opened at $64.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.24. Carter’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.17 and a fifty-two week high of $112.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.50%. Carter’s’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.15%.

Carter’s Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

