Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Taylor Wimpey (TW)

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2020

Taylor Wimpey (LON: TW) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

  • 2/27/2020 – Taylor Wimpey had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
  • 2/26/2020 – Taylor Wimpey had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 235 ($3.09) to GBX 230 ($3.03). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 2/26/2020 – Taylor Wimpey had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.
  • 2/26/2020 – Taylor Wimpey had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 230 ($3.03) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 215 ($2.83).
  • 2/21/2020 – Taylor Wimpey had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
  • 2/20/2020 – Taylor Wimpey had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 270 ($3.55). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 2/5/2020 – Taylor Wimpey had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.
  • 2/4/2020 – Taylor Wimpey was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating. They now have a GBX 250 ($3.29) price target on the stock.
  • 2/4/2020 – Taylor Wimpey had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 230 ($3.03). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 1/21/2020 – Taylor Wimpey had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Shares of LON TW opened at GBX 113.04 ($1.49) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $48.78 million and a P/E ratio of 5.49. Taylor Wimpey plc has a 1 year low of GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 202.03 ($2.66). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 203.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 182.12.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a GBX 10.99 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a yield of 5.02%. This is an increase from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $3.80. Taylor Wimpey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.39%.

In other news, insider Robert Noel acquired 36,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 211 ($2.78) per share, with a total value of £76,656.30 ($100,837.02).

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

