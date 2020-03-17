Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) CAO Robert T. Macalik Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) CAO Robert T. Macalik acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.99 per share, with a total value of $39,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robert T. Macalik also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Matador Resources alerts:

On Thursday, March 5th, Robert T. Macalik acquired 2,225 shares of Matador Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $20,025.00.

Matador Resources stock opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70. Matador Resources Co has a one year low of $1.59 and a one year high of $22.25. The stock has a market cap of $235.47 million, a PE ratio of 2.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.49.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.11. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $288.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Matador Resources Co will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTDR. Stifel Nicolaus cut Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Imperial Capital upped their price objective on Matador Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks cut Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Matador Resources from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Matador Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Matador Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.71.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Matador Resources by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 81,774 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 15,006 shares during the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 554,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,959,000 after purchasing an additional 140,700 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 126,697 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 279,425 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 9.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 234,362 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 20,655 shares during the period.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.