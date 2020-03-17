Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Admiral Group (ADM)

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Admiral Group (LON: ADM) in the last few weeks:

  • 3/9/2020 – Admiral Group was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating. They now have a GBX 2,125 ($27.95) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 1,925 ($25.32).
  • 3/5/2020 – Admiral Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.
  • 3/2/2020 – Admiral Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
  • 2/25/2020 – Admiral Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.
  • 2/19/2020 – Admiral Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.
  • 2/12/2020 – Admiral Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 2,230 ($29.33) price target on the stock.
  • 2/12/2020 – Admiral Group had its price target raised by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 2,150 ($28.28) to GBX 2,230 ($29.33). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
  • 2/7/2020 – Admiral Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 2,100 ($27.62). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
  • 2/3/2020 – Admiral Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
  • 2/3/2020 – Admiral Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.
  • 2/3/2020 – Admiral Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.
  • 1/31/2020 – Admiral Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,950 ($25.65) to GBX 1,925 ($25.32). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
  • 1/27/2020 – Admiral Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.
  • 1/21/2020 – Admiral Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.
  • 1/21/2020 – Admiral Group was downgraded by analysts at Investec to an “add” rating.

Admiral Group stock opened at GBX 2,085 ($27.43) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,216.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,163.78. Admiral Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,937 ($25.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,356 ($30.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.63, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a GBX 77 ($1.01) dividend. This is a boost from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $63.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.53%. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.66%.

In other news, insider Annette Court purchased 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,187 ($28.77) per share, with a total value of £26,462.70 ($34,810.18).

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance and other insurance products; offers van insurance and associated products primarily to small businesses, as well as general insurance products; and provides household insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance broking services.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 2,602 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF
Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 2,602 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF
Koninklijke Philips NV Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.
Koninklijke Philips NV Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.
Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $3.36 Million Holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF
Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $3.36 Million Holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF
Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in People’s United Financial, Inc.
Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in People’s United Financial, Inc.
Citigroup Inc. Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc
Citigroup Inc. Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc
Citigroup Inc. Has $1.25 Million Stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated
Citigroup Inc. Has $1.25 Million Stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report