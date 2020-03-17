Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Admiral Group (ADM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Admiral Group (LON: ADM) in the last few weeks:

3/9/2020 – Admiral Group was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating. They now have a GBX 2,125 ($27.95) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 1,925 ($25.32).

3/5/2020 – Admiral Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

3/2/2020 – Admiral Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/25/2020 – Admiral Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

2/19/2020 – Admiral Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

2/12/2020 – Admiral Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 2,230 ($29.33) price target on the stock.

2/12/2020 – Admiral Group had its price target raised by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 2,150 ($28.28) to GBX 2,230 ($29.33). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Admiral Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 2,100 ($27.62). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2020 – Admiral Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/3/2020 – Admiral Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

2/3/2020 – Admiral Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/31/2020 – Admiral Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,950 ($25.65) to GBX 1,925 ($25.32). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2020 – Admiral Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/21/2020 – Admiral Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/21/2020 – Admiral Group was downgraded by analysts at Investec to an “add” rating.

Admiral Group stock opened at GBX 2,085 ($27.43) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,216.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,163.78. Admiral Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,937 ($25.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,356 ($30.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.63, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a GBX 77 ($1.01) dividend. This is a boost from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $63.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.53%. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.66%.

In other news, insider Annette Court purchased 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,187 ($28.77) per share, with a total value of £26,462.70 ($34,810.18).

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance and other insurance products; offers van insurance and associated products primarily to small businesses, as well as general insurance products; and provides household insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance broking services.

