SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (SDR) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON: SDR) recently:
- 3/16/2020 – SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,510 ($46.17) to GBX 2,620 ($34.46). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/13/2020 – SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 3/9/2020 – SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 3,320 ($43.67) to GBX 2,800 ($36.83). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/5/2020 – SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 3,190 ($41.96) to GBX 3,090 ($40.65). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2020 – SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 2/11/2020 – SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 3,165 ($41.63) to GBX 3,270 ($43.01). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 1/24/2020 – SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc to a “sell” rating.
- 1/24/2020 – SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 3,250 ($42.75) to GBX 3,320 ($43.67). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/21/2020 – SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
SDR stock opened at GBX 2,185 ($28.74) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion and a PE ratio of 13.13. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 has a one year low of GBX 2,302 ($30.28) and a one year high of GBX 3,465 ($45.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,057.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,119.82.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a GBX 79 ($1.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This is a boost from SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1’s previous dividend of $35.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1’s payout ratio is 0.69%.
Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.
