Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (BSMX)

3/12/2020 – Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple provides banking services to commercial and private customers. The company’s products and services consist of securities brokerage, financial advice services, as well as other related investment activities and operations aimed at individuals and small and medium enterprises. Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple, formerly known as Grupo Financiero Santander, is based in Mexico. “

3/4/2020 – Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple provides banking services to commercial and private customers. The company’s products and services consist of securities brokerage, financial advice services, as well as other related investment activities and operations aimed at individuals and small and medium enterprises. Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple, formerly known as Grupo Financiero Santander, is based in Mexico. “

3/3/2020 – Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/27/2020 – Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple provides banking services to commercial and private customers. The company’s products and services consist of securities brokerage, financial advice services, as well as other related investment activities and operations aimed at individuals and small and medium enterprises. Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple, formerly known as Grupo Financiero Santander, is based in Mexico. “

2/25/2020 – Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/13/2020 – Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

1/31/2020 – Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NYSE:BSMX opened at $4.61 on Tuesday. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has a 1 year low of $4.53 and a 1 year high of $8.74. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.87 and its 200 day moving average is $6.73.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSMX. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,249,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 156,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 51,032 shares during the period. Newfoundland Capital Management purchased a new position in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,021,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,810,000. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 2,034,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,797,000 after acquiring an additional 414,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander (México), SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Global Corporate Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

