Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Position in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 107,870 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.37% of RPT Realty worth $4,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in RPT Realty by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 241,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after buying an additional 114,855 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in RPT Realty by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,458,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,931,000 after buying an additional 48,917 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in RPT Realty by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 409,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after buying an additional 47,600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in RPT Realty by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 144,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 41,839 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in RPT Realty by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 520,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,826,000 after buying an additional 41,800 shares during the period.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

NYSE RPT opened at $7.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $792.49 million, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.92. RPT Realty has a 1-year low of $7.71 and a 1-year high of $15.18.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $58.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.46 million. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 39.09%. RPT Realty’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that RPT Realty will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.48%.

RPT Realty Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT).

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.