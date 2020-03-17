Legal & General Group (LGEN) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Legal & General Group (LON: LGEN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 3/11/2020 – Legal & General Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 271 ($3.56) to GBX 235 ($3.09). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/6/2020 – Legal & General Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 316 ($4.16) to GBX 305 ($4.01). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 3/5/2020 – Legal & General Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 3/5/2020 – Legal & General Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 347 ($4.56) to GBX 350 ($4.60). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/5/2020 – Legal & General Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.
- 2/28/2020 – Legal & General Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 2/10/2020 – Legal & General Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 343 ($4.51) to GBX 347 ($4.56). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/3/2020 – Legal & General Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 2/3/2020 – Legal & General Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.
Shares of LGEN stock opened at GBX 162.36 ($2.14) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.29. Legal & General Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 210.70 ($2.77) and a one year high of GBX 324.70 ($4.27). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 282.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 275.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.25, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.48.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a GBX 12.64 ($0.17) dividend. This is a boost from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $4.93. This represents a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.59%.
Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.
