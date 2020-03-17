Dateline Resources Ltd (ASX:DTR) Insider Anthony (Tony) Ferguson Buys 20,000,000 Shares of Stock

Dateline Resources Ltd (ASX:DTR) insider Anthony (Tony) Ferguson purchased 20,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.00 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$40,000.00 ($28,368.79).

The stock has a market capitalization of $31.88 million and a PE ratio of -0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.00. Dateline Resources Ltd has a fifty-two week low of A$0.00 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of A$0.01 ($0.00).

Dateline Resources Company Profile

Dateline Resources Limited engages in the mining and exploration of mineral properties in Australia, the United States, and Fiji. The company explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns interests in the Gold Links mine located in Colorado; Lucky Strike mine covering an area of approximately 350 acres located in Gunnison County, Colorado; and Raymond and Carter mines covering approximately 1,300 acres located in Colorado, the United States.

