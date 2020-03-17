Dateline Resources Ltd (ASX:DTR) Insider Anthony (Tony) Ferguson Buys 20,000,000 Shares of Stock

Dateline Resources Ltd (ASX:DTR) insider Anthony (Tony) Ferguson purchased 20,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.00 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$40,000.00 ($28,368.79).
The stock has a market capitalization of $31.88 million and a PE ratio of -0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.00. Dateline Resources Ltd has a fifty-two week low of A$0.00 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of A$0.01 ($0.00).
Dateline Resources Company Profile
