Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) CFO Kristina A. Cerniglia Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) CFO Kristina A. Cerniglia acquired 2,000 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.52 per share, with a total value of $35,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 47,328 shares in the company, valued at $829,186.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

HI opened at $16.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.42. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.13 and a 52 week high of $43.94.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.90 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This is an increase from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 466.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 405.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. 82.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.