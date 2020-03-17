Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Mondi (MNDI)

Mondi (LON: MNDI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/6/2020 – Mondi was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating. They now have a GBX 1,760 ($23.15) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 1,730 ($22.76).

3/5/2020 – Mondi had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 2,025 ($26.64) to GBX 2,050 ($26.97). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Mondi was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas to an “outperform” rating. They now have a GBX 1,900 ($24.99) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 1,800 ($23.68).

2/28/2020 – Mondi had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/21/2020 – Mondi had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/20/2020 – Mondi had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

1/24/2020 – Mondi had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from GBX 1,850 ($24.34) to GBX 1,830 ($24.07). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2020 – Mondi had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 1,730 ($22.76). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

MNDI stock opened at GBX 1,306 ($17.18) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.90. Mondi Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,449.50 ($19.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,519.21 ($33.14). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,590.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,628.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion and a PE ratio of 8.07.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of €0.56 ($0.65) per share. This is a positive change from Mondi’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.93%. Mondi’s payout ratio is presently 0.44%.

In other Mondi news, insider Peter Oswald sold 17,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,641 ($21.59), for a total transaction of £290,949.30 ($382,727.31).

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in the United Kingdom, Africa, Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft paper; sack Kraft paper; containerboards; office and professional printing papers; and paper for sustainable and promotional events, as well as product training courses.

