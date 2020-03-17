Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

HMHC stock opened at $2.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a fifty-two week low of $2.71 and a fifty-two week high of $8.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.76. The stock has a market cap of $414.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.82.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.27). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 26.99% and a negative net margin of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $241.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 162,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC grew its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 81,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, and intervention solutions; and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

