Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Heritage Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.

Shares of HFWA stock opened at $19.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Heritage Financial has a 52 week low of $18.18 and a 52 week high of $31.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.85 million, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.79.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $58.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.33 million. Analysts expect that Heritage Financial will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey S. Lyon acquired 2,000 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.38 per share, for a total transaction of $46,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,849.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Charneski acquired 3,325 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.42 per share, for a total transaction of $61,246.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,335.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Heritage Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Heritage Financial by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

