BidaskClub Lowers HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) to Hold

HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of HF Foods Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.
Shares of HFFG opened at $7.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. HF Foods Group has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.43.
HF Foods Group Company Profile
HF Foods Group Inc markets and distributes fresh produces, frozen and dry food products, and non-food products primarily to Asian/Chinese restaurants and other food service customers in the Southeast region of the United States. It also offers design and printing, and trucking services, as well as Chinese herb supplements.
Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors
Receive News & Ratings for HF Foods Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Foods Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.