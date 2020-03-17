BidaskClub Lowers HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) to Hold

HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of HF Foods Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Get HF Foods Group alerts:

Shares of HFFG opened at $7.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. HF Foods Group has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of HF Foods Group by 15.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 12,979 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of HF Foods Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,425,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HF Foods Group by 331.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of HF Foods Group by 60,460.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of HF Foods Group by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. 5.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HF Foods Group Company Profile

HF Foods Group Inc markets and distributes fresh produces, frozen and dry food products, and non-food products primarily to Asian/Chinese restaurants and other food service customers in the Southeast region of the United States. It also offers design and printing, and trucking services, as well as Chinese herb supplements.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for HF Foods Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Foods Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.