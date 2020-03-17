Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HELE. ValuEngine cut Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research boosted their target price on Helen of Troy to $223.25 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Helen of Troy in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 target price (up from $206.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.56.

NASDAQ:HELE opened at $113.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.29. Helen of Troy has a 52-week low of $108.31 and a 52-week high of $198.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.58 and its 200 day moving average is $166.30.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.70. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $474.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Helen of Troy will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 352.6% in the 4th quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 14,495 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 459.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 17,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

