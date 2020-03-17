GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $233.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.54.

GWPH opened at $72.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -157.57 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.22. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 12-month low of $71.00 and a 12-month high of $196.00.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.92 million. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 16.12%. The company’s revenue was up 1528.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $8,496,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,421,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,059,158.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cabot Brown sold 3,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $30,682.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,590.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 923,304 shares of company stock worth $8,706,148 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWPH. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 25,456.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 134,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,704,000 after acquiring an additional 134,155 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 7,176 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the 3rd quarter worth about $270,000. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

