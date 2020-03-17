Meggitt (LON:MGGT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Meggitt (LON:MGGT)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 379 ($4.99) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 478 ($6.29). UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.97% from the company’s previous close.

MGGT has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays raised their target price on Meggitt from GBX 460 ($6.05) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup cut Meggitt to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Meggitt to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 682 ($8.97) to GBX 654 ($8.60) in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank cut Meggitt to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 695 ($9.14) to GBX 490 ($6.45) in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Meggitt from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 405 ($5.33) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 530.36 ($6.98).

Shares of MGGT stock opened at GBX 347.80 ($4.58) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.29. Meggitt has a one year low of GBX 484.30 ($6.37) and a one year high of GBX 701.80 ($9.23). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 589 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 627.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.41, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

In other Meggitt news, insider Louisa Burdett purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 552 ($7.26) per share, with a total value of £30,360 ($39,936.86). Also, insider Tony Wood purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 416 ($5.47) per share, with a total value of £24,960 ($32,833.46).

Meggitt Company Profile

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense, energy, medical, industrial, test, and automotive markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems, and Meggitt Equipment Group segments.

