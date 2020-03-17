Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) PT Lowered to GBX 155

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 155 ($2.04) in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “sector performer” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RBS. Investec raised Royal Bank of Scotland Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 275 ($3.62) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.83) target price (down previously from GBX 230 ($3.03)) on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 335 ($4.41) to GBX 280 ($3.68) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Scotland Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 244.60 ($3.22).

Shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group stock opened at GBX 121.70 ($1.60) on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 52 week low of GBX 2.23 ($0.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 274.20 ($3.61). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 193.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 213.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion and a PE ratio of 4.70.

In related news, insider Alison Rose sold 198,774 shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 141 ($1.85), for a total transaction of £280,271.34 ($368,681.06).

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

