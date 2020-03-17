Hunting (LON:HTG) Given New GBX 160 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Hunting (LON:HTG) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 398 ($5.24) to GBX 160 ($2.10) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 16.84% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Hunting from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 440 ($5.79) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hunting from GBX 530 ($6.97) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Hunting from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 290 ($3.81) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group cut shares of Hunting to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 510 ($6.71) to GBX 320 ($4.21) in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hunting from GBX 520 ($6.84) to GBX 470 ($6.18) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 410.50 ($5.40).
Hunting stock opened at GBX 192.40 ($2.53) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 288.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 384.94. Hunting has a 1-year low of GBX 150.90 ($1.99) and a 1-year high of GBX 657 ($8.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $300.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19.
About Hunting
Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and equipment for the upstream energy industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and accessories; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.
