Hunting (LON:HTG) Given New GBX 160 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Hunting (LON:HTG) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 398 ($5.24) to GBX 160 ($2.10) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 16.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Hunting from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 440 ($5.79) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hunting from GBX 530 ($6.97) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Hunting from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 290 ($3.81) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group cut shares of Hunting to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 510 ($6.71) to GBX 320 ($4.21) in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hunting from GBX 520 ($6.84) to GBX 470 ($6.18) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 410.50 ($5.40).

Hunting stock opened at GBX 192.40 ($2.53) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 288.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 384.94. Hunting has a 1-year low of GBX 150.90 ($1.99) and a 1-year high of GBX 657 ($8.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $300.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19.

In other Hunting news, insider Arthur James Johnson sold 58,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 314 ($4.13), for a total value of £183,774.78 ($241,745.30). Also, insider Carol Chesney purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 304 ($4.00) per share, with a total value of £12,160 ($15,995.79).

About Hunting

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and equipment for the upstream energy industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and accessories; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

