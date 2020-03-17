Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) PT Lowered to GBX 150 at Royal Bank of Canada

Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 150 ($1.97) in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “sector performer” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 90.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Metro Bank from GBX 140 ($1.84) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Metro Bank in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 379.67 ($4.99).

LON:MTRO opened at GBX 78.75 ($1.04) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 181.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 208.12. The firm has a market cap of $150.01 million and a PE ratio of -0.64. Metro Bank has a 1-year low of GBX 154 ($2.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 950 ($12.50).

Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported GBX (10.80) (($0.14)) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 3 ($0.04) by GBX (13.80) (($0.18)). Equities analysts expect that Metro Bank will post 8690.9997587 earnings per share for the current year.

Metro Bank Company Profile

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and corporate banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

