JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers WPP (LON:WPP) Price Target to GBX 1,040

WPP (LON:WPP) had its price target decreased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,150 ($15.13) to GBX 1,040 ($13.68) in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 120.57% from the stock’s current price.

WPP has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.15) price target on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.84) price target on shares of WPP in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America cut WPP to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 1,030 ($13.55) to GBX 900 ($11.84) in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on WPP from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on WPP from GBX 1,045 ($13.75) to GBX 900 ($11.84) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. WPP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,034.67 ($13.61).

LON WPP opened at GBX 471.50 ($6.20) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 866.72 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 965.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.04, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. WPP has a 1-year low of GBX 670.60 ($8.82) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,085.50 ($14.28).

In other WPP news, insider Jasmine Whitbread purchased 3,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 742 ($9.76) per share, for a total transaction of £24,708.60 ($32,502.76).

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

