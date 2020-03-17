Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) Given Buy Rating at UBS Group

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 664 ($8.73) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 886 ($11.65). UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 70.18% from the stock’s current price.

RR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from GBX 1,191 ($15.67) to GBX 1,169 ($15.38) and set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from GBX 485 ($6.38) to GBX 350 ($4.60) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 925 ($12.17) to GBX 800 ($10.52) in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 660 ($8.68) to GBX 690 ($9.08) in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,170 ($15.39) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 854.60 ($11.24).

Get Rolls-Royce Holding PLC alerts:

LON:RR opened at GBX 390.18 ($5.13) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 631.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 703.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion and a PE ratio of -5.65. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 564.80 ($7.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 945.60 ($12.44).

In other Rolls-Royce Holding PLC news, insider Stephen Daintith sold 12,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 557 ($7.33), for a total transaction of £69,920.21 ($91,976.07). Also, insider Ian Davis acquired 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 573 ($7.54) per share, with a total value of £1,976.85 ($2,600.43). Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 777 shares of company stock valued at $493,995.

About Rolls-Royce Holding PLC

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Read More: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holding PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holding PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.