JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Coca Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Price Target to GBX 1,980

Coca Cola HBC (LON:CCH) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 1,980 ($26.05) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 39.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CCH. Citigroup raised Coca Cola HBC to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 3,100 ($40.78) to GBX 2,450 ($32.23) in a report on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a report on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Coca Cola HBC from GBX 2,940 ($38.67) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Coca Cola HBC from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 3,100 ($40.78) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coca Cola HBC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,840.56 ($37.37).

Shares of LON CCH opened at GBX 1,416 ($18.63) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,594.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,569.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15. Coca Cola HBC has a 52-week low of GBX 2,210 ($29.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,094 ($40.70). The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion and a PE ratio of 9.88.

In other news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,853 ($37.53) per share, for a total transaction of £3,851.55 ($5,066.50).

About Coca Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

