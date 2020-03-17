JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Coca Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Price Target to GBX 1,980

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Coca Cola HBC (LON:CCH) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 1,980 ($26.05) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 39.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CCH. Citigroup raised Coca Cola HBC to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 3,100 ($40.78) to GBX 2,450 ($32.23) in a report on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a report on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Coca Cola HBC from GBX 2,940 ($38.67) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Coca Cola HBC from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 3,100 ($40.78) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coca Cola HBC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,840.56 ($37.37).

Shares of LON CCH opened at GBX 1,416 ($18.63) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,594.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,569.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15. Coca Cola HBC has a 52-week low of GBX 2,210 ($29.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,094 ($40.70). The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion and a PE ratio of 9.88.

In other news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,853 ($37.53) per share, for a total transaction of £3,851.55 ($5,066.50).

About Coca Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

See Also: Forex

Analyst Recommendations for Coca Cola HBC (LON:CCH)

Receive News & Ratings for Coca Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub
Heritage Financial Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub
Heritage Financial Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub
BidaskClub Lowers HF Foods Group to Hold
BidaskClub Lowers HF Foods Group to Hold
Helen of Troy Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub
Helen of Troy Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub
GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub
GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub
Meggitt Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group
Meggitt Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report