UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB)

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They presently have a GBX 1,800 ($23.68) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 2,450 ($32.23). UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 81.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on RDSB. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,850 ($37.49) to GBX 2,800 ($36.83) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Royal Dutch Shell to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,600 ($34.20) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,450 ($32.23) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Royal Dutch Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,593.70 ($34.12).

Royal Dutch Shell stock opened at GBX 993.40 ($13.07) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,795.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,150.91. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1-year low of GBX 8.89 ($0.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,647 ($34.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.63, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $41.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

