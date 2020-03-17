OneSavings Bank’s (OSB) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

OneSavings Bank (LON:OSB)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OneSavings Bank in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of OneSavings Bank in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. OneSavings Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 485 ($6.38).

Shares of OneSavings Bank stock opened at GBX 259.20 ($3.41) on Tuesday. OneSavings Bank has a one year low of GBX 275.80 ($3.63) and a one year high of GBX 461 ($6.06). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 401.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 387.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.89.

OneSavings Bank Plc operates as a specialist lender and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. The company operates through two segments, Buy-to-Let/SME and Residential Mortgages. It offers fixed, notice, easy access, and regular savings products, including ISAs. The company also provides buy to let and commercial mortgages, as well as development loans to small and medium sized developers of residential property; first charge, second charge, and shared ownership residential mortgage loans; and personal and secured loans, as well as funding lines to non-bank finance companies secured against portfolios of financial assets, principally mortgages and leases.

