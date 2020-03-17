Pearson (LON:PSON) Rating Increased to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group

Pearson (LON:PSON) was upgraded by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a GBX 605 ($7.96) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 505 ($6.64). Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.29% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Pearson from GBX 533 ($7.01) to GBX 535 ($7.04) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 815 ($10.72) to GBX 650 ($8.55) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 520 ($6.84) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.22) price objective (up previously from GBX 600 ($7.89)) on shares of Pearson in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Pearson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 635 ($8.35).

Shares of PSON stock opened at GBX 515.80 ($6.79) on Tuesday. Pearson has a 12 month low of GBX 6.87 ($0.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 951.20 ($12.51). The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 563.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 662.59. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion and a PE ratio of 15.17.

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

