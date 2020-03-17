WPP (LON:WPP) Given New GBX 900 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

WPP (LON:WPP) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 1,045 ($13.75) to GBX 900 ($11.84) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 90.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of WPP to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 1,030 ($13.55) to GBX 900 ($11.84) in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 985 ($12.96) to GBX 915 ($12.04) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.84) target price on shares of WPP in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,130 ($14.86) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. WPP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,034.67 ($13.61).

WPP opened at GBX 471.50 ($6.20) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion and a PE ratio of 9.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 866.72 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 965.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.04, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. WPP has a 12-month low of GBX 670.60 ($8.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,085.50 ($14.28).

In other news, insider Jasmine Whitbread purchased 3,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 742 ($9.76) per share, for a total transaction of £24,708.60 ($32,502.76).

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

