Diageo (LON:DGE) PT Lowered to GBX 2,150 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Diageo (LON:DGE) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,150 ($28.28) in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on DGE. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,580 ($47.09) to GBX 3,390 ($44.59) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,720 ($35.78) to GBX 2,870 ($37.75) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,550 ($46.70) to GBX 3,450 ($45.38) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,250.71 ($42.76).

Shares of Diageo stock opened at GBX 2,251 ($29.61) on Tuesday. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,580.71 ($33.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,633.50 ($47.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.22, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,944.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,147.38. The company has a market cap of $57.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.61.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,249 ($42.74) per share, with a total value of £8,284.95 ($10,898.38). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 577 shares of company stock valued at $1,680,441.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

Read More: What are popular range trading strategies?

Analyst Recommendations for Diageo (LON:DGE)

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub
Heritage Financial Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub
Heritage Financial Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub
BidaskClub Lowers HF Foods Group to Hold
BidaskClub Lowers HF Foods Group to Hold
Helen of Troy Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub
Helen of Troy Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub
GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub
GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub
Meggitt Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group
Meggitt Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report