Diageo (LON:DGE) PT Lowered to GBX 2,150 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Diageo (LON:DGE) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,150 ($28.28) in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on DGE. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,580 ($47.09) to GBX 3,390 ($44.59) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,720 ($35.78) to GBX 2,870 ($37.75) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,550 ($46.70) to GBX 3,450 ($45.38) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,250.71 ($42.76).

Shares of Diageo stock opened at GBX 2,251 ($29.61) on Tuesday. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,580.71 ($33.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,633.50 ($47.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.22, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,944.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,147.38. The company has a market cap of $57.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.61.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,249 ($42.74) per share, with a total value of £8,284.95 ($10,898.38). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 577 shares of company stock valued at $1,680,441.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

