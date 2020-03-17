Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Given New GBX 653 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 688 ($9.05) to GBX 653 ($8.59) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 69.83% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 490 ($6.45) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 452 ($5.95) to GBX 494 ($6.50) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 480 ($6.31) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 525 ($6.91) to GBX 565 ($7.43) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector performer” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 580.44 ($7.64).

LON AUTO opened at GBX 384.50 ($5.06) on Tuesday. Auto Trader Group has a 1-year low of GBX 426.30 ($5.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 747 ($9.83). The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 541.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 547.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion and a PE ratio of 17.24.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

