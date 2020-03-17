Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Relx (LON:REL) Price Target to GBX 2,185

Relx (LON:REL) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 2,302.81 ($30.29) to GBX 2,185 ($28.74) in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 46.40% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,225 ($29.27) to GBX 2,148 ($28.26) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 1,950 ($25.65) to GBX 2,250 ($29.60) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,066.30 ($27.18).

REL opened at GBX 1,492.50 ($19.63) on Tuesday. Relx has a twelve month low of GBX 1,597 ($21.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,109 ($27.74). The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,952.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,900.44. The company has a market cap of $29.45 billion and a PE ratio of 19.41.

In related news, insider Erik Engstrom sold 32,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,073 ($27.27), for a total transaction of £670,988.64 ($882,647.51).

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

