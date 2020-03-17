British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 3,800 ($49.99) to GBX 3,900 ($51.30) in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank set a GBX 4,000 ($52.62) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 4,700 ($61.83) to GBX 4,600 ($60.51) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,070 ($53.54) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,707.69 ($48.77).

British American Tobacco Plc Ads stock opened at GBX 2,572 ($33.83) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,228.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,065.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.71, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.71. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a fifty-two week low of GBX 116.50 ($1.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,507 ($46.13). The company has a market capitalization of $61.95 billion and a PE ratio of 10.33.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

