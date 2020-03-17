Compass Group (LON:CPG) Given New GBX 1,920 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Compass Group (LON:CPG) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,040 ($26.84) to GBX 1,920 ($25.26) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 115.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Compass Group to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,350 ($17.76) in a research report on Monday. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 1,850 ($24.34) target price for the company. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Compass Group to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered shares of Compass Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,883.85 ($24.78).

Shares of CPG opened at GBX 891.60 ($11.73) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,781.99 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,924.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion and a PE ratio of 12.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.32. Compass Group has a 52-week low of GBX 20.62 ($0.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,150 ($28.28).

In other Compass Group news, insider John Bason acquired 1,212 shares of Compass Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,729 ($22.74) per share, for a total transaction of £20,955.48 ($27,565.75).

About Compass Group

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

