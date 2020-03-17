Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Sector Performer Rating for Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG)

Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG)‘s stock had its “sector performer” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PAG. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Monday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 543 ($7.14) target price (up from GBX 530 ($6.97)) on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Friday, December 13th. Investec lowered Paragon Banking Group to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 580 ($7.63) to GBX 555 ($7.30) in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 552.43 ($7.27).

PAG opened at GBX 332 ($4.37) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $931.51 million and a P/E ratio of 6.89. Paragon Banking Group has a 52-week low of GBX 355.80 ($4.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 555.50 ($7.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 607.08, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 481.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 492.11.

In related news, insider Nigel S. Terrington sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 517 ($6.80), for a total transaction of £2,068,000 ($2,720,336.75).

About Paragon Banking Group

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

