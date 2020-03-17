Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Sector Performer Rating for Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG)

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG)‘s stock had its “sector performer” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PAG. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Monday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 543 ($7.14) target price (up from GBX 530 ($6.97)) on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Friday, December 13th. Investec lowered Paragon Banking Group to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 580 ($7.63) to GBX 555 ($7.30) in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 552.43 ($7.27).

PAG opened at GBX 332 ($4.37) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $931.51 million and a P/E ratio of 6.89. Paragon Banking Group has a 52-week low of GBX 355.80 ($4.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 555.50 ($7.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 607.08, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 481.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 492.11.

In related news, insider Nigel S. Terrington sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 517 ($6.80), for a total transaction of £2,068,000 ($2,720,336.75).

About Paragon Banking Group

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Analyst Recommendations for Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG)

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub
Heritage Financial Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub
Heritage Financial Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub
BidaskClub Lowers HF Foods Group to Hold
BidaskClub Lowers HF Foods Group to Hold
Helen of Troy Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub
Helen of Troy Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub
GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub
GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub
Meggitt Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group
Meggitt Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report