JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Intercontinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Target Price to GBX 4,150

Intercontinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,600 ($60.51) to GBX 4,150 ($54.59) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 49.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IHG. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 6,200 ($81.56) to GBX 5,800 ($76.30) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,550 ($73.01) to GBX 5,600 ($73.66) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group raised Intercontinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 4,400 ($57.88) to GBX 4,150 ($54.59) in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their target price on Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,500 ($72.35) to GBX 5,300 ($69.72) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Hotels Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,986 ($65.59).

Get Intercontinental Hotels Group alerts:

IHG stock opened at GBX 2,770.50 ($36.44) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion and a PE ratio of 13.24. Intercontinental Hotels Group has a 1-year low of GBX 3,770 ($49.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,770 ($75.90). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,464.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,812.97.

In other news, insider Ian Dyson acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,545 ($59.79) per share, with a total value of £68,175 ($89,680.35).

Intercontinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.