Whitbread (LON:WTB) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Whitbread (LON:WTB)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 2,990 ($39.33) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 3,800 ($49.99). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,875 ($64.13) price objective (down previously from GBX 5,180 ($68.14)) on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Whitbread to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 4,400 ($57.88) to GBX 4,200 ($55.25) in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,497.94 ($59.17).

LON:WTB opened at GBX 2,479 ($32.61) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,119.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,377.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.10, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion and a PE ratio of 1.18. Whitbread has a 1-year low of GBX 3,164.27 ($41.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,194 ($68.32).

In related news, insider Louise Smalley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,768 ($62.72), for a total value of £143,040 ($188,161.01).

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread PLC operates hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. The company operates through two segments, Premier Inn and Costa. It operates approximately 785 hotels with 72,466 rooms in the United Kingdom, as well as hotels under the Premier Inn brand name; hotels under the hub by Premier Inn brand name in the United Kingdom; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, Bar+Block, and Table Table brands.

