Barclays (LON:BARC) Price Target Cut to GBX 180

Barclays (LON:BARC) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 180 ($2.37) in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 116.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BARC. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Societe Generale cut shares of Barclays to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 160 ($2.10) in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 215 ($2.83) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 208 ($2.74) price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.89) price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 200.42 ($2.64).

Shares of LON:BARC opened at GBX 83.23 ($1.09) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90. Barclays has a 1-year low of GBX 117.92 ($1.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 192.99 ($2.54). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 157.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 163.08.

In related news, insider Tim J. Breedon bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.13) per share, for a total transaction of £17,200 ($22,625.62). Also, insider Michael Ashley bought 47,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of £49,955.68 ($65,713.86). Insiders purchased a total of 213,813 shares of company stock valued at $31,174,728 in the last quarter.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

