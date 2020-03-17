Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Receives “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Associated British Foods from GBX 3,125 ($41.11) to GBX 3,065 ($40.32) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,950 ($38.81) to GBX 3,020 ($39.73) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Associated British Foods from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 2,960 ($38.94) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,914.09 ($38.33).

ABF opened at GBX 1,642 ($21.60) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,446.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,426.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Associated British Foods has a one year low of GBX 2,044 ($26.89) and a one year high of GBX 2,730 ($35.91).

In other news, insider Graham Allan bought 2,000 shares of Associated British Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,271 ($29.87) per share, for a total transaction of £45,420 ($59,747.43).

About Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

