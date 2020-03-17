Ferguson (LON:FERG) Price Target Lowered to GBX 7,100 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ferguson (LON:FERG) had its price target cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 8,100 ($106.55) to GBX 7,100 ($93.40) in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 60.63% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ferguson to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Oddo Securities increased their target price on shares of Ferguson from GBX 6,000 ($78.93) to GBX 6,200 ($81.56) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ferguson to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 5,100 ($67.09) to GBX 5,900 ($77.61) in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 6,714.59 ($88.33).

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson stock opened at GBX 4,420 ($58.14) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion and a PE ratio of 9.25. Ferguson has a 52-week low of GBX 4,594 ($60.43) and a 52-week high of GBX 7,696 ($101.24). The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6,989.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6,686.06.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.